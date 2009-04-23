Where Do Idiots Come From?

In at least one prominent case, the answer seems to be Waco, Texas. Here's the individual in question, Congressman Joe Barton, grilling Energy Secretary Steven Chu (you remember, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist) on "where oil comes from":

The remarkable thing is that this ambulatory sack-of-hammers was actually delighted with his performance, subsequently twittering supporters:

I seemed to have baffled the Energy Sec with basic question - Where does oil come from? Check out the video: http://bit.ly/O4m0p #tcot

And yes, Barton is the ranking minority member on the Energy & Commerce committee.