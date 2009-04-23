Borrowing From Your 401(k)

It’s often seen as a really, really bad idea, but if you find yourself under a mountain of high-interest debt, typically in the form of credit card debt or auto loans, it might make sense to borrow from your 401(k) to pay off some or all of the loans.

That’s the advice from new research from Federal Reserve economists Geng Li and Paul Smith. There’s one huge caveat though, if you lose your job you have to repay the loan in 90 days or the borrowed amount turns into an early withdrawal with an accompanying penalty fee.

Still, even when you factor in the opportunity costs of foregone investment returns on the borrowed money, Li and Smith say that between 42 and 63 percent of households would be better off if high-interest loans were paid off with borrowed 401(k) funds. Using new data from the triennial Survey of Consumer Finances, Li and Smith find that the average shiftable debt per household comes out to between $6,000 and $8,000, or about 38 to 51 percent of consumer debt. The numbers are a little less eye-popping if we get another 1990’s stock market boom. Under that scenario the percentage of households benefiting comes down to 20 percent.

The key behind the positive outcome is that interest rates paid on 401(k) loans are low, typically a couple of points above the prime rate. So why don’t more folks do this?