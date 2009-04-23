Jennifer Aniston Explains Obama's Worldview

Derek Thompson has a very generous, very smart post about the piece Frank and I wrote for our current issue. If you want a feel for our argument, he lays it out in a more lucid and pithy way than we managed. More importantly, he weighs in with an absolutely perfect metaphor for Obama's theory of the state: the girlfriend-boyfriend relationship.

Take it away Jen and Vince:

Obama won't force you to do the dishes. And he doesn't want to do the dishes for you. He wants you to want to do the dishes. Genius.

--Noam Scheiber