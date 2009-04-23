Comment Of The Day

Responding to my gag about that botched Hamas transmission, commenter Rhubarbs made me LOL:

[T]his reminds [me] of the day in 1988 when I sat down to watch a two-hour documentary on the Mossad on the Discovery Channel. Things went through the early 1970s, and then the program went to commercial with the narrator promising, "Coming up next, the Mossad faces the present-day challenges of terrorism in Lebanon and the occupied territories." And just like that, Discovery Channel went off the air. Regular service resumed at the top of the hour, when the next show started. I've always wondered about that ...

