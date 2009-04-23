Tnr Slideshow: Reading Lolita In Beirut...and Tokyo...and Istanbul...

Since an alternative Parisian press first published Lolita in 1955, Vladimir Nabokov's famous "nymphet" has traveled the world through multiple reprintings, dozens of translations, and two feature films. (You can also experience Lolita through audio recordings--like the 1964 LP pictured here). As of last year, when the American edition of Lolita turned 50, over 50 million copies of the novel had been sold.

In today's TNR slideshow, on the 110th anniversary of Nabokov's birth, we explore Lolita covers throughout history. Click through to see how different countries and publishers have imagined Dolores Haze.

-- Elizabeth Sher