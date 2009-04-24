It's Called Context. Try Using It.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently ran a column critical of the French health care system--and urging Americans not to use it as a model for reform.

The article's author is French, which gives the piece more legitimacy than most of the commentary you read on foreign health care systems these days. And it accurately points out some real flaws in the French system.

But it also leaves out some very important context. There is, for example, a great deal of complaining about bureacracy and physician autonomy. What the article doens't say is that French physicians still have far more autonomy than their American counterparts.

As for bureaucracy, the French system is far simpler for patients--and doctors--to navigate. Indeed, every survey I have ever seen suggests the French are far more pleased with their health care system than Americans are. And while they worry about losing what they have--and there are actually some good reasons why things must change--they wouldn't dare trade it for a system like we have in the U.S.