ABC News has one of the most vivid illustrations of untrammeled pork since the bridge to nowhere. The airport in Murtha's district, which cost tens of millions to build, offers just three flights per day--all of them to Washington, D.C. It is now getting $800,000 in stimulus funds to repave an alternate runway. The video clip is a great little piece of reporting by Jonathan Karl.

Update: I had missed Sunday's good Washington Post story on the airport.



--Michael Crowley