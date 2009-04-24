And A Few Words From Roger Cohen's Friend...

From MEMRI:

According to reports in the West, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad toned down his speech at the Durban Review Conference, held April 22-24, 2009 in Geneva, due to public criticism. However, when he returned to Iran he stepped up his anti-West and anti-Israel statements. In an April 23, 2009 speech in Eslamshahr, near Tehran, Ahmadinejad said that the West is worshipping the idol it had created in the form of Zionism, and is forcing the entire world to worship it as well - but that this idol "must be shattered in order to save humanity." He also claimed that the West fabricated the Holocaust and made it a sacred issue, and is using it to take over the entire world.



Also, in a speech the previous day at an international conference of prosecutors of Islamic countries in Tehran, he accused the West of "prepar[ing] the ground for the fulfillment of Zionism's aspirations."



The following are excerpts from speeches he made after returning from Geneva:





"This Idol of Zionism Must Be Shattered in Order to Save Humanity... Iran's Revolution Has Already Been Exported"



In his speech in Eslamshahr, Ahmadinejad said: "Wherever we want to visit and at every conference in which we participate, they [the Western countries] say: 'Who do you want to criticize? [You can] criticize the U.S., Europe, the [Second] World War, the Vietnam War, or the Korean War, but you must not criticize the Zionists.' The people of the West fabricated what is known as the Holocaust and Zionism, and they have sanctified it and placed it at the top of all holy beliefs. They have all united around it, and by hoisting the banner of Zionism, while using violence and aggression, spreading civil strife, and [perpetrating] Zionist crimes, they have taken over the world and wish to rule it.



"I say to them: 'In your countries, you permit [even] the affronting of the divine prophets, the holy of holies of the world.' They respond by saying: 'That's freedom of speech.' But when it comes to [the issue of] the Zionists, they say: 'Shut up, and don't utter a word.' They [the Western countries] have fabricated an idol called Zionism, which they worship and want to force all the nations to worship.



"I declare from [this pulpit] that this idol of Zionism must be shattered in order to save humanity...(1) They must know that the free nations, the Iranian nation, and the people of Eslamshahr will not tolerate this modern idol-worshiping, that they will shatter this idol with force... Indeed, they have already shattered this idol.



"A journalist asked me: 'Do you still want to export your revolution?' I said to him: 'Iran's revolution has already been exported. The world's nations chant the slogans of the Iranian nation, and talk about brotherhood, justice, and peace, and about the confrontation with oppression and with the crimes of the Zionists. The Islamic Revolution of Iran has already been exported. Can't you see that? Can't you discern that? If you go to America, [you will see] that there too people chant the slogans of the Iranian nation."(2)





"The Zionists are the Ones Running International Relations... The Mask of Judaism [Behind which Zionism Hides] is False"



At an April 22, 2009 speech at the international conference of Islamic prosecutors, which convened in Tehran, Ahmadinejad said: "Let me say a few words about the Durban [2] conference in Geneva: The Zionists are the ones running international relations... Everybody knows that Zionism is a political party, and you all know that the mask of Judaism [behind which they hide] is false, because Zionism is devoid of religion, and they are against religion, against race, and against humanity.



"Zionism is a convoluted and crude party, which operates contrary to the teachings of the divine prophets and against humanity [in an effort] to take over the foundations of the world. Their management of the world takes two forms: One is behind-the-scenes control - they have arranged the [international] institutions so that they will continuously strive to achieve the Zionist goals. They [i.e. Westerners] have prepared the ground for the fulfillment of Zionism's aspirations, and they fully support the Zionist regime, without donning the mask of Zionism [themselves].



"All the organizations - the [U.N.] Security Council and the international political and judicial institutions - wholeheartedly support the Zionists, even though the Zionist mark is not branded on their foreheads.



"I believe that behind the scenes, the Zionists are running these institutions to their own advantage."(3)





"Over 70% of the Europeans Support Iran ... [Because] the Statements of the Iranian Nation Stem from Divine Inspiration"



Upon his return from Geneva, Ahmadinejad said in a speech at Mehrabad airport in Tehran: "A journalist asked me in Geneva: 'Why do you say these things? The Europeans are concerned about your statements.' I told him: Let's test what you say, and hold a referendum in Europe. You will see that over 70% of the Europeans support the Iranian nation. This is because the statements of the Iranian nation stem from divine inspiration."(4)

