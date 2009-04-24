The Long-term Costs Of Losing A Job (hint: They're High)

For good reasons, the current downturn is most often compared with the Great Depression, but the magnitude of job losses and lost output will probably turn out to resemble that of the double-dip downturn in the early 1980's.

Back then, a combination of inflation-fighting high interest rates and a structural shift in the country's manufacturing base sent the unemployment rate to 10.8 percent by November 1982, or about two points above the expected peak for the current recession (though some think 10 percent and above is not out of the question).

A relevant question to ask then, is what happened to those workers who lost their jobs during such a bad economy?

While there've been a number of studies on the short-term effects of job losses, there's been surpisingly little work on what happens over the long-run. And new preliminary findings from Till von Wachter of Columbia University, Jae Song of the Social Security Administration, and Joyce Manchester of the Congressional Budget Office do not augur well for this generation's unemployed. (older version)