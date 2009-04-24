Debating Preferences: Class Versus Race

Last week I had the honor of debating the NAACP's Julian Bond (with whom I bonded, so to speak, over dinner despite our differences such as those aired here) and Columbia's President Lee Bollinger (who learned that night that I happen to be teaching as an adjunct at his school).

They were a team; my teammate was NYU's sociologist Dalton Conley. The proposition at hand was whether Affirmative Action should be based on class (or wealth, as Dalton prefers) as opposed to race.

I sense a tipping point on this issue lately, possibly engendered in part by Barack Obama's rather brave statement that he would not want his daughters to be given racial preferences (rather brave because it's one thing for a wealthy, famous Presidential candidate to say that about himself and another for him to say it about, say, the children of an unknown upper middle class black physician and lawyer; I doubt if Obama would risk the latter, but we have to start somewhere).

When I started commenting about such things ten years ago, the going notion among good-thinking people was that racial preferences were about addressing poverty, the idea being that black people are, by definition, either poor or at least "struggling." But the simple fact is that most black Americans are not poor, by any metric. Too many black people are poor, proportionally, but most aren't - and the number of poor black people brought to selective campuses by Affirmative Action is minuscule.