Tnrtv: Wolfe, Dionne, Douthat On "the Future Of Liberalism"

At the Brookings Institution, TNR contributing editor Alan Wolfe discussed his new book, The Future of Liberalism, with TNR writer and senior Brookings fellow William Galston, Washington Post columnist and frequent TNR contributor E.J. Dionne, Jr., and senior editor of The Atlantic Ross Douthat. The first part of the discussion addressed the modern significance, enemies, and shortcomings of liberalism:

--Ben Eisler

Check out the latest on TNRtv: