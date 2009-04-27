Sununu Doesn't Understand What An Incentive Is

Defeated Republican Senator John E. Sununu takes to the Wall Street Journal op-ed page to assail Democrats for planning to pass health care reform through the reconciliation porcess (thus requiring only a majority vote in the Senate) if they can't agree on a bill with Republicans. Sununu repeats the usual canards that reconciliation is extremely rare:

Over the past 35 years, it has been used only 22 times -- and three of those bills were vetoed. There are good reasons it has been used so rarely.

Wow, reconciliation is only used two out of every three years! That's... not all that rare for a major bill. Sununu also unfavorably compares Obama with former presidents who didn't need to use wimpy tools like reconciliation:

Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton governed effectively by coupling the vision of an outsider with irrepressible self-confidence. Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon used the depth of their insider knowledge to coax the Congress into moving their policies forward. Barack Obama brings neither of these traits to the Oval Office. Misusing reconciliation undermines him on two counts: It shows a lack of confidence in his own ability to pass an agenda using the regular legislative order. And it exposes his limited experience with the history, traditions and temperament of the U.S. Congress.

Of course, the reconciliation process didn't exist in LBJ or Nixon's time. Moreover, it has become necessary because the filibuster has evolved froma rare protest intoa routine supermajority requirement:




