Executive-legislative Smackdown In The Sooner State

Which part of Oklahoma's state government is wasting the public's time most egregiously?

a) The state senate, for passing a measure making the Flaming Lips's "Do Your Realize??" the official rock song of Oklahoma, based on the results of a 21,000-vote internet poll;

b) The state house of representatives, for rejecting the measure because they were unhappy that band member Michael Ivins wore a hammer-and-sickle t-shirt during a March visit to the state capitol;

or c) Governor Brad Henry, for overrriding the house vote and declaring he would pass the measure by executive order tomorrow at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City?

Cast your vote here, though with the understanding that it may be subject to further legislative scrutiny.

--Christopher Orr

