"public Health" Didn't Make The Cut

Concerned Women for America is concerned about "Family," "Sanctity of Human Life," "Education" (in the sense of "returning authority to parents"), "Pornography," "Religious Liberty," and "National Sovereignty." What they don't seem to be much concerned about is the swine flu (possible) pandemic. The Washington Independent's David Weigel reports:

I was just talking to Wendy Wright, the president of the conservative group Concerned Women for America, about the nomination of Gov. Kathleen Sebelius (D-Kans.) to run the Department of Health and Human Services. The group opposes the nomination, and Wright is raising some questions about the timing of the swine flu crackdown so close to tomorrow’s cloture vote.

“Some people think that declaring a state of emergency about the flu was a political thing to push the Sebelius nomination through,” said Wright....

Wright said that she’d heard the speculation “on talk radio,” and wanted to be skeptical, but “there’s too much of a basis in that argument to easily dismiss it.”