Tnr Slideshow: Joe Biden's 100 Days

On January 20, 2009, Barack Obama faced a pressing problem: What to do with one-man gaffe factory Joe Biden now that he's actually Vice President of the United States?

As Michelle Cottle points out in the new issue of TNR, the administration has been remarkably effective at putting the man from Scranton's blue-collar bona fides and foreign-policy gravitas to work. (And on slow days, there's always Camden Yards.)

In today's TNR slideshow, we provide a look at the Veep's first hundred days.

--Katie Koch