Don't Sound The Alarm. Yet.

Just how concerned should we be about the swine flu outbreak? I posed the question to Sandro Galea, director of the Center for Global Health and professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan. His take: We don't need to panic quite yet. But do wash your hands.

How scared should we be?

It is difficult to know how scared we should be. There's evidence that the swine flu cases have been very severe among people in Mexico, but the cases in this country have been fairly mild. If the variants remain mild, there is little reason to be very scared. The danger is that the nature of the epidemic could shift quickly to result in people having more severe symptoms. Given the pace of the spread, we probably will know in a matter of days. It wouldn't be at all surprising if [the spreading] went on for weeks and there were multiple waves of infections. When SARS broke out, there were waves for weeks and months.

How well-equipped is the U.S. to handle a pandemic, if this were to become one?