The Nyt Downgrades Roger Cohen

I don't think I am wrong to have noticed that the troubled Times no longer parades Roger Cohen around in the print editions as one of its featured op-ed columnists. For a while he was published regularly in its hands-on paper. No longer. If you want to read him you have to burrow in the on-line blogs. I don't especially want to read him. I don't need to threaten my blood pressure. In any case, you have his conventional wisdom in many of the other know-it-all commentators. He adds nothing to the discourse except a certain false innocence. Of course, maybe it's not false. Does that make it better?

