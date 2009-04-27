"stay Home...see A Doctor." But What If You Can't?

Particularly for these people, who live paycheck to paycheck, taking a day off from work is no small matter. It means giving up a day's pay and, potentially, jeopardizing job security. Neither option is one to take lightly, particularly in this economy. (Indeed, in this economy, even middle-class people have to worry about such things.)



One hundred forty countries guarantee paid leave to all citizens. In fact, among the countries with the twenty largest economies, the U.S. is the only one that doesn't promise paid sick days. But there's a move afoot to change that. The Healthy Families Act, sponsored in the House by Rosa DeLauro and sponsored in the Senate by Ted Kennedy, would require companies with more than 15 employees to provide up to seven days of paid medical leave.

It's not a new idea. DeLauro and Kennedy first introduced the measure in 2005. New York Times columnist Bob Herbert wrote movingly about it here, back in 2007. But, despite strong public support, it hasn't become law. A big reason is opposition from the business community, which says such a law would impose an unfair financial burden on employers--particularly small employers--while disrupting productivity.



I haven't waded through the studies or the data either side is using to support its views. But, on its face, the argument opponents are making doesn't seem particularly persuasive.

Remember, the Act would exempt the smallest businesses and mandate just seven days of paid sick leave. Don't forget, too, that it can be even more costly for a company to have sick employees show up at work, where they can infect co-workers.