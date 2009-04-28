The Mike Teavee Party

Just a day after Chris Cilliza declared the most important number in the recent Washington Post/ABC News poll to be the 21 percent of respondents who describe themselves as Republicans--an 11-point drop since election day--a New York Times poll has placed the number of self-identified GOPers at 20 percent. This YouTube nugget seemed to capture the current state of the party in more ways than one:

Now, if they can just get their hands on a taffy-pulling machine...

(via Steve Benen)