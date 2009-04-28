Arlen Specter Switching Parties? [confirmed]

So says a source on the Hill, who tells me the Pennsylvania Republican is briefing his staff now. I have not confirmed this--Specter's office line is continually busy at the moment--but I'll take a chance and relay it because my source is reliable. Stay tuned for confirmation/embarassment.

My source says it's not clear whether Specter--who was facing a stiff primary challenge--will become an independent or a Democrat, but that he will caucus with Democrats.

Update: Word is coming in that people around Washington are hearing the same--including members of Pennsylvania's Congressional delegation.

Confirmed: