It's Not Just The Uninsured Who Delay Care

The Kaiser Famiy Foundation just released its latest tracking poll on health reform. It's full of interesting material and worth more commentary later on. For now, though, I wanted to flag two results.

The first is the response to a question about whether people have put off medical care--forgoing a treatment or test, skipping an appointment, etc.--because they were worried about the cost. Six in ten respondents said they did:

Politically, the key to passing reform is convincing middle-class people, including those with insurance, that they will benefit from it. This finding suggests many of those people would be receptive to such a message--although, of course, the trick is coming up with a policy that actually makes health care more affordable for all of these people.