Mexico City commuters wore face-masks on Monday, to protect against a deadly outbreak of swine flu that has killed 149 in Mexico. Cases of infection have also been confirmed in the U.S. and at least four other countries. The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the deadly disease is a "serious situation" with "pandemic potential."

--Alexander Wolf



Photo courtesy of Getty Images.