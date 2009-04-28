What A Specter Shift Means--and Doesn't Mean

A little while ago, my colleague Mike Crowley heard from sources that Arlen Specter is leaving the Republican Party. And I see now that the Washington Post is reporting it, as well. But the headline currently on the Post home page--"Democrats Get Filibuster-Proof Majority"--is bit overstated.

Yes, the Dems will have sixty votes in the Senate. But Colorado Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson isn't a reliable Democratic vote and, to a lesser extent, neither are moderate Dems like Indiana's Evan Bayh.

Still, this is a big deal. And the reason, I would argue, can be found in the statement Specter just released: