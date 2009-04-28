Michael Steele Needs A New Speechwriter

Here's the first line of Michael Steele's response to Arlen Specter's party switch:

Some in the Republican Party are happy about this. I am not.

Okay, so that sets up the expectation that Steele is going to lament Specter's switch and talk about the need for the GOP to have a big tent. Not exactly the response you would expect, but that certainly seems to be what Steele's driving at. But then you read the rest of Steele's statement:

Let's be honest-Senator Specter didn't leave the GOP based on principles of any kind. He left to further his personal political interests because he knew that he was going to lose a Republican primary due to his left-wing voting record. Republicans look forward to beating Sen. Specter in 2010, assuming the Democrats don't do it first.

So, given that left-wing voting record and Specter's inevitable defeat in the GOP primary, shouldn't Steele be happy about his party switch? I mean, by Steele's terms, what's not to like?

--Jason Zengerle

