That Is One Mighty Big Wing

Picking up on Jason's item about Michael Steele's characteristically confused response to the Specter defection, I wanted to note that Steele's description of Specter's voting record as "left-wing" strikes me as utterly dumb. "Liberal" would have been a fine pejorative as far as the base was concerned and would have been accurate enough, at least by GOP standards.

By instead defining Arlen Specter as "left-wing," Steele just takes the sting out of the term and makes himself, and his party, look ridiculously out of touch. No wonder they need to keep coming up with new ideological epithets after wearing out the old ones.

--Christopher Orr

