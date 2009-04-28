Tnr On The Newest Senate Democrat

Arlen Specter Switching Parties?

The scoop, the Senator's statement, and more.

by Michael Crowley

What a Specter Shift Means--and Doesn't Mean

Specter's switch is a big deal. But not for the reasons you think.

by Jonathan Cohn

They Wish They Were in Dixie

GOP, say good-bye to the Rust Belt.

by Christopher Orr

Again, Why Would Democrats Want Specter?

What's in it for the Dems?

by Jason Zengerle