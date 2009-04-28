Irrational Markets Or Irrational People? A Swine Case Study

Update: Speaking of irrationality, Israel's deputy health minister has hit on a novel solution to part of the swine flu problem:

Ultra-Orthodox Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman on Monday declared that Israel would call the new potentially deadly disease that has already struck two continents 'Mexico Flu,' rather than 'Swine Flu, as pigs are not kosher.



"We will call it Mexico flu. We won't call it swine flu," Litzman told a news conference on Monday, assuring the Israeli public that authorities were prepared to handle any cases.

Spoken like a man who's eaten at the House cafeteria.

Second Update: Two commenters have persuaded me that my footnote was irrational fear-mongering in itself. I retract it--the CDC and the WHO know what they're talking about when they say swine flu can't be transmitted by eating pork.

Third update: Another commenter says this is a pretty standard investment problem, a la Keynes' dictum that "investing is like the British newspaper contests of his day in which you won not by saying which women in a group of photos were the most beautiful, but by being closest to the contestants' average response about which were the most beautiful." I don't think that's exactly right. The typical investment problem entails trying to predict (and exploit) the irrationality of other investors--for example, you can imagine investors being overly pessimistic about healthy banks, which could create a buying opportunity. But in this case it's not the investors who are being irrational. It's the consumers. (At least primarily the consumers.) That seems like a slightly less tractable problem because I'd guess that, as a class, they're even more prone to mass hysteria than investors, at least some of whom act as a check on the irrationality of others.

--Noam Scheiber