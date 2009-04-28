Never Underestimate The Power Of Big Pig

From the WaPo:

U.S. officials were on message today: It's no longer "swine flu" that Mexican and global health authorities are fighting, but the "2009 H1N1 virus outbreak."

"This really isn't swine flu. It's H1N1 virus," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said at an afternoon news briefing with U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk and Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.

"We want to say to consumers here and abroad that there is no risk to you, there is no scientific evidence whatsoever that there is any link between consuming pork, prepared pork products, and the H1N1 virus," Kirk added.