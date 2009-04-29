Today At Tnr (april 29, 2009)

-
Better Than Roosevelt? Obama's First 100 Days Weren't As Frenzied--But They Might Have Been More Productive, by Alan Brinkley
-
The Specter Switch: Why He Bolted, What It Says About The GOP, And What We Can Expect From Him As A Dem, by Jonathan Chait, Jonathan Cohn, Christopher Orr, and Jason Zengerle
-
Making Sense Of The Long, Confounding Career Of Arlen Specter, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
The Moral Reason For Abandoning The U.S. Embargo Of Cuba, by Alvaro Vargas Llosa
-
TNRtv: Why Obama Is Wrong To Push Netanyahu On A Palestinian State, by Yossi Klein Halevi
- TNR's Complete Flu Coverage: Is Mexico City Going To Hell? How Scared Should We Be? And Is The U.S. Government Handling This Right?
- A Defense Of Our Universities: Is America's System Of Graduate Education Really The Detroit Of Higher Learning? by David A. Bell
