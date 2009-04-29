Tnr Live: Literature And Politics

In the second part of a TNR Live event, novelist and playwright A.B. Yehoshua sat down with TNR literary editor Leon Wieseltier to discuss his most recent novel, Friendly Fire, the next generation of Israeli writers, and the important role that writers play as social critics.
