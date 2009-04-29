Secession, One Gop Voter At A Time

Ah, the ever-fascinating Jim DeMint:

Appearing on CNN Tuesday, DeMint, a hero of the conservative grassroots, denied that his party has tilted too far to the right.... He denied that the GOP has become a southern party, attributing Republican losses in the northeast to some northern voters who have left the region and moved south hoping to avoid labor unions and "forced unionization."

It strikes me that if DeMint's argument about a southward migration of conservative voters were true (it's not), it would be evidence that the GOP is becoming a southern party, not evidence that it isn't. But, as is usually the case, asking DeMint to understand even his own arguments is asking too much.

--Christopher Orr

