An Orszag Mystery Solved

A few weeks ago I linked to this NPR interview in which Obama budget director Peter Orszag shared his approach to marathon training:

Orszag has employed this [behavioral] knowledge while training for a marathon. "If I didn't achieve what I wanted to, a very large contribution would automatically come out of my credit card and go to a charity that I very much didn't support," Orszag says of his training strategy. "So that was a very strong motivation, as I was running through mile 15 or 16 or whatever it was, to remind myself that I really didn't want to give the satisfaction to that charity for the contribution." He declines to name the charity.

Well, it looks like Ryan Lizza, author of a great Orszag profile in this week's New Yorker, has gotten to the bottom of it. Ryan blogs today that when he asked Orszag about this:

[h]e wouldn’t tell me what anti-charity he used as his motivation, but he did say it would be obvious if I looked up the list at StickK, which is as follows: Americans United for Life

NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation

Nature Conservancy

The National Center for Public Policy Research

Freedom to Marry

Institute for Marriage and Public Policy

Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence

NRA Foundation

George W. Bush Presidential Library

William Jefferson Clinton Presidential Library I think it’s safe to say that if Orszag doesn’t do well in his next marathon, the Bush library can look forward to a nice donation.

I was skeptical when I first heard about this, but that's a pretty good motivator.

--Noam Scheiber