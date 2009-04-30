Today At Tnr (april 30, 2009)

-
Obama's First 100 Days Saw War, Financial Ruin, Pandemic, And More. Just Wait Until You See His Second 100 Days! by Michelle Cottle, Michael Crowley, Bradford Plumer, Noam Scheiber, and Jason Zengerle
Obama's Top Pandemic Expert Is A Whiz. So Why Isn't She On The Job Yet?, by Jonathan Cohn
Why South Africa's New Black Opposition Party Fell Flat On Election Day, by Eusebius McKaiser and Sasha Polakow-Suransky
The War On Obama's Nuclear Agenda, by Barron YoungSmith
What's Wrong With Professors Trying To Provoke Their Students? by Alan Wolfe
Obama's First 100 Days Weren't As Frenzied As Roosevelt's--But They Might Have Been More Productive, by Alan Brinkley
The Specter Switch: Why He Bolted, What It Says About The GOP, And What We Can Expect From Him As A Dem, by Jonathan Chait, Jonathan Cohn, Christopher Orr, and Jason Zengerle
