Will Bankruptcy Save Chrysler? Maybe.

And that means hard times in the states tied to the auto industry, chief among them my home state of Michigan. Ed Montgomery and a team of administration advisors are supposedly coming here next week, to work on helping the region adjust. And it's easy to imagine how, for example, they could use federal money for developing green technology--money that's already available--to help build a new economic base here.

But just because it's easy to imagine doesn't mean it's easy to do.

3) Chrysler will get a new board. The government, as a large stakeholder in the company, will choose that board.

Officials said they have no intention of meddling in the company's day-to-day operations. But government officials are already shaping the company's future, by pushing the production of fuel efficient cars, among other things.

I don't have a problem with that. Other people, I'm sure, will. More on this to come.

4) The union's role in this is perhaps the most ingriguing. They're taking a huge hit, in terms of lost jobs and lost beneifts. And in lieu of financial contributions to the retiree health fund, they're getting stock in New Chrysler--which, at the moment, isn't worth a whole lot. But that also makes the UAW a big stakeholder in the new company. In fact, they should become the majority shareholder.

Worker ownership has a long, not particlarly successful history in American business. Will this time be different?

5) As for those holdout creditors, Obama had a message for them. And he didn't mince words.



While many stakeholders made sacrifices and worked constructively, I have to tell you some did not. In particular, a group of investment firms and hedge funds decided to hold out for the prospect of an unjustified taxpayer-funded bailout. They were hoping that everybody else would make sacrifices, and they would have to make none. Some demanded twice the return that other lenders were getting. I don't stand with them. I stand with Chrysler's employees and their families and communities. I stand with Chrysler's management, its dealers, and its suppliers.I stand with the millions of Americans who own and want to buy Chrysler cars. I don't stand with those who held out when everybody else is making sacrifices.

Of course, it's still possible that, at 11:59 tonight, the creditors will cave. The company has to file the papers now, but it's apparently not too late to arrange an out-of-court deal.



In the meantime, as the above quote suggests, the hedge funds may have done Obama a favor politically.

So far, opinion on the auto industry bailout has been divided into roughly two basic gropus. You have, on one hand, people who wanted the government to support the companies--in many cases, because they depended upon car companies for their livelihoods. And then you had people who opposed support, in many cases because they thought it was handing over government money to people who didn't deserve it.

It's possible (though not certain) that the hedge fund posturing will let Obama redraw the political lines, so that it's the sacrificers--workers, big creditors, and taxpayers--on one side and the profiteers--the hedge funds--on the other.

--Jonathan Cohn

Photo courtesy of Getty Images