Torture The British Way

Last night, President Obama said that the British didn't torture the Nazis during World War II. Per Ben Smith, the Guardian disputes this:

The paper described the facility as a "torture centre" and quotes one detainee -- an SS officer -- alleging "that he was doused in cold water, pushed down stairs, and beaten with a cudgel. Later, he says, he was forced to stand beside a large gas stove with all its rings lit before being confined in a shower which sprayed extremely cold water from the sides as well as from above. Finally, the SS man says, he and another prisoner were taken into the gardens behind the mansions, where they were forced to run in circles while carrying heavy logs."

This last torture is so British. Forced to run in circles while carrying heavy logs?Was this punishment administered by the Ministry of Silly Walks?

--Jonathan Chait

