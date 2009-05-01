I don't want to give this more attention than it deserves, since it looks like a pretty fringe phenomenon at this point. But there seems to be a pretty ludicrous campaign being waged against former Chicago/Harvard law professor and TNR contributor Cass Sunstein in some far corners of the right-wing nut-o-sphere. Obama recently nominated Sunstein to head the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which basically reviews and coordinates regulations throughout the government. Julian Sanchez has a really helpful post explaining why the smear campaign makes about as much sense as you'd expect.

(Via Matt Yglesias.)

--Noam Scheiber