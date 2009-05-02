Vice President Joe Biden will address the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual policy conference, a three-day affair that kicks off tomorrow. AIPAC enjoys a bit of good timing here, as the conference kicks off two days after the Justice Department dropped charges of misusing classified material against two of its former staffers.

AIPAC says 6500 people will attend the conference, including half the House and Senate plus such congressional leaders as Dick Durbin, Eric Cantor, Steny Hoyer and Jon Kyl. Israeli President Shimon Peres speaks Monday morning and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks that evening.

Biden speaks on Tuesday. As a candidate, Barack Obama addressed the AIPAC conference last spring, vowing to do "everything in my power to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon."

--Michael Crowley

