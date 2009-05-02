That I am fully supportive of Israel having bombed three tunnels transecting at Rafah the border being Egypt and Gaza. Two Qassam rockets had been aimed by Palestinians at the western Negev. The group that claimed the attacks was the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. For the P.F.L.P. this is like pissing in the sand just to say hello. The organization is based in Syria. But let everybody beware that armed trajectories will not be tolerated by the Jerusalem government.

Of course, the tunnel supply lines have been doing good business since the the Israeli military operation ended. Some experts say much more armaments have been transferred (along with drugs and other ordinary consumer items) through the tunnel routes since the end of January than the Israelis destroyed.

Hamas is waiting for a propitious time.