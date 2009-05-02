The primary reason that we should treat our rejection of the Bush administration's torture policies as a matter of prudence (or practical wisdom) rather than principle is that it allows us to maintain clarity about the often harsh reality of political life. Imagine, for example, that the slaughter of 9/11 had been followed not by an absence of terrorist strikes but by a string of spectacular attacks with conventional explosives. Imagine a dozen suicide bombers blowing themselves up in the food courts of the nation's 12 largest malls at precisely 1:30 pm, eastern time on a Saturday in mid-October 2001. Several hundred would have died, and the economy would have been dealt an enormous blow as Americans decide en masse to stay away from public places. Then imagine a half-dozen bombers blowing themselves up in coordinated attacks at Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal, Washington's Union Station, Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, and a handful of other major train stations at the same moment during evening rush hour on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, 2001.

I submit that any president -- George W. Bush, Barack Obama, anyone -- who under these circumstances (let alone one involving attacks with weapons of mass destruction) did not do everything within his power to determine the location and timing of future attacks, including (if there was reason to believe it would be effective) torturing captured members of active terrorist cells, would be acting irresponsibly and immorally, even if his refusal to torture was based on the noblest liberal principles. Liberal ends can usually be defended using liberal means. But not always. It is perfectly acceptable, even admirable, to be deeply troubled by this fact. It is not acceptable to deny it.

Is Andrew Sullivan denying it? I confess, once again, that I can't tell.

UPDATE: Conor Friedersdorf has an interesting (and flattering) response to this post here. I'm afraid, though, that I don't find his objections especially compelling. Is it "a moral abomination" to say that a president in the situation outlined above would be morally obligated to do everything within his power to prevent future terrorist attacks? From the standpoint of morality under normal conditions, perhaps it is, just as it is normally a moral abomination for me to kill another human being. But what if this human being has broken into my house and is about to murder my children? I submit that in this case, doing everything to protect my children, including attacking and perhaps killing the other human being, becomes a moral imperative. That, writ large, is the situation of the president in the hypothetical scenario I sketched in this post. In such a situation, it may be moral to torture -- and to do lots of other unsavory things. (What, I wonder, would Conor have done in Truman's place in the summer of 1945? Not used the atomic bombs, I presume, since sending hundreds of thousands of American soldiers -- and presumably even more Japanese soldiers and civilians -- to their deaths in a land invasion of Japan would have been the "moral" thing to do?) As for nuking Mecca, destabilizing Pakistan, etc., there is nothing about the changeability of natural right that necessitates stupidity on the part of the president.

UPDATE 2: Also over at The American Scene, John Schwenkler comes out against thought experiments that justify torture in the abstract. In its place, he advocates hard-nosed analysis of whether the Bush administration was justified in torturing terrorist suspects in the specific, concrete circumstances it faced after 9/11. I'm all in favor of the latter, since the changeability of natural right can only be objectively justified or condemned in retrospect (as I argued at the end of my first post, and as a reader at Andrew Sullivan's blog nicely states here.) But I think thought experiments like the one I lay out above also have their place, not because we should be open to torture (and other nastiness) in the abstract, but rather because such experiments might help us to understand and empathize with the moral complexity of statesmanship in times of genuine crisis (as opposed to during bouts of media-driven hysteria). And this understanding and empathy just might lead some to temper a bit of their indignation-fueled self-righteousness when they set out to judge the decisions of those who acted (and yes, perhaps erred in acting) to defend the common good.

