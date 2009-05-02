Michael Oren, who we reported last month was under consideration to be the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., has been given the post today. Oren, who is a TNR contributing editor, immigrated to Israel from the U.S. in 1979, and is the author of most recently of Power, Faith, and Fantasy: America in the Middle East: 1776 to the Present; he is currently a visiting professor at Georgetown University.



Want to know more about the man who will be managing Israel's relationship with Obama? Click here for the full archive of Oren's writings on politics and arts for TNR dating back to 2001. Some selections:



"A Tale Of Two Obamas," July 23, 2008. Oren shares his thoughts on Obama's first trip to Israel, and addresses some inconsistencies in the policy of the then-presidential candidate. "Jerusalem Dispatch: True Colors," February 14, 2005. From the ground in Jerusalem, Oren reports on the rallies across the country to support the peacemaking efforts of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

"Unfriendly Fire: Why Did Israeli Troops Attack The USS Liberty?" July 23, 2001. Oren examines the controversey surrounding the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty during the Six Days War.

