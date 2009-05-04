Pivoting off a Journal report last week that Chrysler would try to scale back some of its environmental liabilities in bankruptcy court, I asked what other sorts of claims a bankruptcy judge could winnow away. I was particularly interested in tax liabilities.

In response, a number of informed readers--including a clerk for a bankruptcy judge and a bankruptcy law professor--wrote in with some really helpful comments. The gist seems to be that, yes, a company can shed some of its tax liabilities in bankruptcy court (though bankruptcy candidates don't often have huge tax liabilities, as one reader points out, since they don't typically have a lot of profits). This is also true for individuals.

Two other related points. First, a few people wrote in making some version of the following comment: "The judge doesn’t really ‘do’ those things [i.e., wipe out tax or environmental liabilities]: the Bankruptcy Code allows them to be done, the parties make a motion, and the judge grants or denies them." Fair enough--it's worth being precise about this.

Second (and slightly less relevant but also of interest):