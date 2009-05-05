-
Pimp My Rep: Reality shows, Twitter, TMZ: Is this Congress or ‘The Real World'? by Michelle Cottle
-
Will Republicans Sink Environmental Reform Like They Did Healthcare In 1994? by Bradford Plumer
-
TNR Live: Leon Wieseltier Questions Condoleezza Rice On Bush's Torture Policies And Mistakes In The Middle East
-
How Many Cities Would Have To Be Sacrificed To Justify The Use Of Torture? by Damon Linker
-
What We Don't Yet Know About Obama's Economic Program, by William Galston
-
Should Sonia Sotomayor Be Obama's Supreme Court Pick? by Jeffrey Rosen
-
Not So Fast, Arlen! You Need To Earn Your Spot In The Democratic Party. by The Editors
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.