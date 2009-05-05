As Michelle Cottle recounts in the new issue of TNR, CNN.com's Freshman Year--an online reality series starring House newcomers Jason Chaffetz and Jared Polis, above--is just the latest in a string of hip/embarrassing ways little-known congressmen are reaching out to their constituents.

"At the rate things are going," Cottle writes, "even the staunchest fans of transparency in government might soon have had enough."

In today's TNR slideshow, we bring you a rundown of the worst new-media offenders on Cottle's hit list, from Chuck Grassley's Twitter overshares to Adam Schock's criminal six-pack.

--Katie Koch