Today at TNR.com, Jeff Rosen speaks to critics of Sonia Sotomayor, a potential replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice David Souter. If nominated, Sotomayor would still have to earn the Senate's approval--a challenge that has sidelined many court hopefuls in the past. Out of 156 nominees, 35 have failed to make it to the bench after being picked by the president.

Check out today's TNR slideshow for a look at some of the failed nominees, from John Rutledge under George Washington to Harriet Miers under George W. Bush.

--Amanda Silverman

Photo courtesy of www.pace.edu

