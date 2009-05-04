According to Reuters, this may mean that the Kurds are acquitted
of the atrocity. The rifle-and-grenades killing was, say some Turkish
newspapers, probably an act of the local Village Guard. But both
families, of the bride and the groom, were heavily represented in the
town gendarmerie.
Oh, What A Relief: The Turkish Wedding Massacre Might Not Have Been An Inter-ethnic Act Of Terror. It Could Just Have Been A Blood Feud, With 45 Murdered By Four Men With Machine Guns.
