Samuel Wurzelbacher explains why he opposes gay marriage in Christianity Today:

I personally still think it's wrong. People don't understand the dictionary—it's called queer. Queer means strange and unusual. It's not like a slur, like you would call a white person a honky or something like that.



Yes, thank goodness it's not a term used by genuine bigots, like "honky." That's a word that wounds. Wurzelbacher goes on to note that he's "had some friends that are actually homosexual," but "they know where I stand, and they know that I wouldn't have them anywhere near my children."

In other news, Rudy Giuliani cancelled his attendance--at the last minute and by secretary--at the wedding of his friend Howard Koeppel, who with his partner put Rudy up in their luxury apartment while he was going through his (second) messy divorce. Giuliani has let it be known that if he runs for office again he'll be speaking out loudly against gay marriage, which is sure to be a winning issue for him in New York, where 53 percent of registered voters support it (to 39 percent opposed) and 100 percent of registered voters think that any time the words "Giuliani" and "marriage" appear in the same sentence it's a net loss for the ex-mayor.

--Christopher Orr

