Which would you rather have: a 10 percent return on your investment or a 20 percent return? Okay, maybe that's a no-brainer.

But what if, in the first case, inflation was running at a Japan-like one percent per year while in the second it looked more like Iran, above 15 percent? In real terms, the first option now looks much better than the second.

This process of adjusting for inflation is common to almost all types of economic and financial analyses. But one area where it’s not used systematically is in calculating income inequality. Superficially, it’s understandable why this is the case: People who live in the same country face the same prices for goods and services no matter what they earning. An American consumer pays -- roughly -- the same amount for a Cadillac whether his income is $12,000, $120,000 or $1.2 million.

What’s missing from this line of thought, however, is that people in different income groups don’t buy the same things. A person earning $12,000 is a whole lot less likely to purchase a Cadillac than the other two earners. And if changes in the cost of living are unequal across income groups, then our measures of inequality could be misleading.