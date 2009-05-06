



Sometimes you gotta wonder about the Pakistani president:

Mr. Zardari’s presentation, however, left some members [of the House Foreign Affairs Committee] confused and disappointed, according to a person who attended the meeting. He said little about how the Pakistani government planned to regain momentum in the fight against the militants. And when he asked for financial assistance, he likened it to the government’s bailout of the troubled insurance giant, American International Group. [emphasis added]



Yeah, that'll go over great with their constituents.

Zardari is also assuring his American hosts this week that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is "definitely safe," which I guess would explain why his government is quietly devising new nuclear-security arrangements with the U.S.?

