Thanks to the box-office success of X-Men spinoff Wolverine, Twentieth Century Fox has now greenlit both a sequel and a spinoff, Deadpool, featuring Ryan Reynold's supporting character from the film, another mutant who subjects himself to the Weapons X program and gets squirted full of adamantium. This is in addition to the already planned Magneto movie and an exploration of super-powered adolescence called X-Men: First Class.

My back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that, if this trend continues, by 2013 every film made in Hollywood will be about mutants.

