OK. Last quick plug from the conference before I go tend to my poor puppy who has been waiting patiently for a walk.

Responding to Francis Collins' presentation was NPR's Barbara Bradley Hagerty, who has a new book out--"Fingerprints of God"--in which she explores the latest research being done on matters of spirituality and the brain. We're talking everything from conducting brain scans on Carmelite nuns to provoking spiritual experiences (such as the sense of God's presence in the room with a test subject) through magnetic brain stimulation to tracking down the "God gene" and the "God Spot."

Just got a copy yesterday so haven't gotten to read through it yet. But Barbara's presentation was a grabber, so I'll recommend on the basis of that.

--Michelle Cottle

